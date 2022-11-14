Khazri Optimistic Tunisia Can Reach Last 16

Captain Wahbi Khazri says he’s optimistic Tunisia can qualify for the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The North Africans have suffered group exits in all five of their previous appearances and boast just two wins from 15 games – the first against Mexico in 1978 and then against Panama in 2018.

Once again aiming to reach the knockout stages for the first time, Khazri is keen to start well against Denmark and Australia given their final Group D match comes against holders France.

“I believe we can make it out,” Khazri said.

“We have a well oiled team that has been together for a long time. France are superior to us and are competing for the title, Denmark is a good team and Australia as well.

“I think we have a chance to play in the next round and we will have to be efficient in the first two games.Before the last World Cup in Russia we delivered solid performances against Spain and Portugal, then beat Croatia a year after they finished as…