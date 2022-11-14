Man United Set To Fine Ronaldo £1m For Bombshell Interview

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be fined at least £1million for deciding to give a bombshell interview to Piers Morgan, in which he slammed Erik ten Hag, Manchester United’s board and the standards of the club, Metro Sports reports.

Ronaldo went all guns blazing during an interview with Morgan, which came just hours after United’s 2-1 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The 37-year-old missed the victory through illness, having also been absent for the Carabao Cup win against Aston Villa on Thursday.

He was desperate to leave the club last summer but was denied his wish and he’s been forced to play second fiddle to the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial so far this term.

Ronaldo was fined two weeks’ wages in October when he refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham, with the striker deciding to walk down the tunnel before the match had finished.

And United are expected to do the same this time around, with Ronaldo facing another fine of around…