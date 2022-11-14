My Desire Is To Play Alongside Messi At Barca

Poland striker, Robert Lewandowski has disclosed that he would be delighted to play alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

The PSG attacker has been linked with a return to Barca next summer.

However, Lewandowaki in a chat with Marca said that it will be a great dream to play with the Argentine star.

“Messi is absolutely brilliant with the amazing passes he plays to the striker.

“If you think about Messi, he has this brilliant connection with strikers. He knows how to put the ball into the box, between the lines… he’s the best in the world at that. I don’t know what’s going on right now, but for a striker it would be a dream to play with Lionel Messi for sure.

“If look at football for the past 10/15 years, the main two figures have been Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and, in the end, if you think about who deserves to win this World Cup, these two names always pop up. They are legends.

“But on…