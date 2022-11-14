Ramos Bemoans Exclusion From Spain’s 2022 World Cup Squad

Paris Saint-Germain defender, Sergio Ramos has admitted he wishes he was included in the La Furia Roja (Red Fury) of Spain squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Spain coach, Luis Enrique released the aforementioned final 26-man list on November 11.

Ramos took to his Instagram handle to lament about the World Cup miss in a lengthy post.

“The World Cup? Of course it was one of those great dreams I had to fulfill,” Ramos said.

“It would have been my fifth but unfortunately I’ll have to watch it from home.”

Ramos has scored 23 goals in 180 appearances for Spain. He has registered one assist in 13 French Ligue 1 games this season.

Spain are in Group E at the 2022 FIFA World Cup together with Costa Rica, Germany and Japan.

La Furia Roja won the South Africa 2010 FIFA World Cup.

