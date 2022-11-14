Simon Rescues Late Draw For Canaries

Moses Simon rescued a point for Nantes on his 100 league appearance for the Ligue 1 club.

The Nigeria international was honoured before kick off inside the Stade de la Beaujoire-Louis Fonteneau.

Nantes trailed 2-0 after 66 minutes with Youcef Belaili and Romain Hamouma scoring for Ajaccio.

Ludovic Blas reduced the deficit for Nantes 20 minutes from time.

Simon equalised for the home team in the 89th minute.

The 27-year-old has now scored four goals and recorded two assists in 12 league appearances for Antoine Kombouare’s side this season.

Both teams remain in the bottom half of the table following the stalemate.

By Adeboye Amosu

