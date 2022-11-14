Ugbo, Adekugbe Make Canada World Cup Squad

Ike Ugbo has been named in Canada’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ugbo was born in Lewisham, Greater London, to Nigerian parents. He moved to Canada with his family when he was four or five.

The 24-year-old was eligible to represent the three countries.

The forward represented England at the youth level.

In September 2021, he announced that he had decided to change his international allegiance to Nigeria.

However, two months later on November 4, he instead switched his international allegiance to Canada.

The next day he was called up to the team for that month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification matches against Costa Rica and Mexico.

He made his international debut for Canada in the match against Costa Rica on 12 November, appearing as an 83rd minute substitute.

Another Nigerian-born player, Samuel Adekugbe was also included in the squad.

Adekugbe, 27, is a defender with Turkish Super…