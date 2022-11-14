‘Why I Don’t Have Respect For Ten Hag’ —Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has explained why he has no respect for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo stated this In an interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV released by The Sun on Sunday night.

“I don’t have respect for him (Ten Hag) because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you,” Ronaldo said in the interview.

The Portuguese skipper says he feels betrayed by United for trying to force him out of the club.

“Yes [they’re trying to force me out]. Not only the coach, but the other two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.

“Honestly, I don’t know. I don’t care. People should hear the truth. Yes, I feel betrayed. Some people don’t want me here not only this year, but last year too.

The 37-year-old also claimed there has been “zero progress” at the club since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in the summer of 2013.

“I don’t know what’s going on. Since Sir Alex Ferguson left I…