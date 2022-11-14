Why I Lost My UFC Title To Pereira

Israel Adesanya has revealed that he lost his UFC 281 title to Alex Pereira due to a kick to his calf that left him with a dead leg.

Recall that the Nigerian-born fighter suffered a shocking fifth round technical knockout loss to Pereira inside Madison Square Garden.

Israel Adesanya later appeared in front of the media for the post-fight press conference to reflect on the loss. ‘

He also highlighted how things started to go wrong in the fifth round.

“I’ve been doing this, this is my third fight in 10 months.

“Every time I fight, I risk losing what you guys deem as the prestigious — which it is — the belt and all that,” Adesanya said.

“It was a kick to his calf that left him with a dead leg.

“He hit my peroneal nerve, so that’s why my footwork was compromised.

“Even when I tripped and went backward, I had to do the roly poly. Because I was like, ‘Oh s—, I just tripped over, it’s not like me.’

“So, kudos to him for investing in those calf kicks…