Australia, Canada Win , Lose In International Friendlies

Super Falcons of Nigeria group foes at next year’s women’s World Cup Australia and Canada had a mix results in their respective friendly games on Tuesday.

While Australia, one of the hosts of the World Cup, defeated Thailand 2-0, Canada suffered a 2-1 loss to Brazil.

The Falcons will open their campaign at the World Cup against Olympic women’s champions Canada in July 21.

And on July 27 they will take on Australia before ending their group stage fixtures against debutant Republic of Ireland.

Australia have now won their last four games while for Canada the defeat to Brazil ended a run of five consecutive wins.

Last month the Falcons lost 2-0 to 2011 women’s World Cup champions Japan in an international friendly.

The result against Japan means the nine-time African champions have now lost their last five games.

