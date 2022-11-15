Bookmakers Slash In-Form Argentina Odds For World Cup Glory

With less than a month to go before the tournament gets underway, the eyes of the world are focusing on Qatar for World Cup 2022. Five-times winners Brazil have been favorites from the moment the sports books started taking bets last year, and with Neymar, Alisson, Vinicius Junior and the rest, they certainly have the strength in depth to finally clinch their sixth title, 20 years after claiming their fifth in Yokohama.

However, the question of which teams in the chasing pack are best placed to win is less clear. Holders France and Euro 2020 finalists England were leading the pack, but all that has changed over the past week or so with bookmakers slashing the odds on Argentina from 10/1 in May to 13/2. There are dozens of online sites offering sportsbetting for the World Cup – click for details – but while different sites have different odds, the general consensus is that Argentina are now second favorites to win Qatar 2022.

Last chance for Messi

There is even more than usual…