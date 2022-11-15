Gusau Visits Ailing Ex-Eagles Star Nwosu, Assures Of NFF’s Support

The President of Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Musa Gusau on Tuesday visited former Nigeria captain Henry Nwosu at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba where the legend has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment for some weeks now.

Nwosu, the youngest player in the Nigeria squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations title on home soil in 1980, had been in the hospital for some time now, with top politicians, captains of industry and football chieftains all showing interest in his health status.

“I can assure you that all Nigerians, from our political leaders to business gurus and all football people, are interested in seeing you recover from this illness. Everyone, within Nigeria and in the diaspora, is praying for your recovery and eventual recuperation,” Gusau told the legend in the hospital located in the Delta State capital.

