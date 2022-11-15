I Can Still Prove My Worth At Real Madrid

Belgium star, Eden Hazard says he’s optimistic he can still prove his worth at Real Madrid.

The Belgian has asked for patience as he looks to return to 100 percent, though he admits he thought things would play out differently.

“It’s up to me to adapt because I’ve had some difficult months in which I haven’t had much playing time,” said Hazard.

“Above all, I have to prove that I can still do it. I don’t doubt it myself, but I understand that the outside world does.”

“Why do I play so little with Ancelotti? Before the season we talked and he told me that I was going to have my chances,” said Hazard.

“Obviously, this isn’t happening a lot, but I understand that Ancelotti cannot always answer the same question.

“I don’t want to leave Real Madrid. Maybe after the World Cup things will be different. I want to play, but it is the coach who makes his decisions.

“I accept it, but I want to show him that I deserve to play more. When you don’t play…