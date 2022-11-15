It’s Dream Come True To Play At The World Cup

Brentford forward, Bryan Mbeumo, says that it would be a dream come true to play for the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Mbeumo, who has a Cameroonian father and French mother switched senior international allegiance to Cameroon this year after representing France at U17, U20 and U21 levels. The 23-year-old has been included in Cameroon coach, Rigobert Song’s final 26-man squad list for Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Mbeumo told BBC Sport Africa that he has always wanted to play at the FIFA World Cup since he was young boy.

I’ve always wanted to play a World Cup since I was young,” Mbeumo said.

“Just to walk around the pitch with a big crowd and other stuff would be amazing. It’s going to be crazy inside me.”

Mbeumo has made two appearances for the Indomitable Lions. At the club level, the winger…