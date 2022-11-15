Messi: Argentina Must Ignore World Cup Contenders Hype

Lionel Messi wants Argentina to ignore widespread believe that they are among the favourites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Albiceleste last won the title in 1986.

Messi and his teammates head to Qatar 2022 on the back of a 35-game Unbeaten run- dating back to 2019 and also were unbeaten in the qualifiers.

Many has picked Lionel Scaloni’s side to go all the way in Qatar.

Messi however believes it is important they remain modest going into the mundial.

“All national teams are tough to play against these days,” Messi told Universo Valdano when asked about Argentina’s chances. “Every team [at the World Cup] will be difficult to beat.

“We have not had many games against European teams [in our unbeaten run], although they don’t like playing against us either — playing against South American teams is tough as well.

“We are in good form going into the finals, but we can’t fall into trap of believing the hype that we are favourites and will win it. We have to…