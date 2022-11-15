Modric Was Best Five Years Ago, Still The Best Today –Bilic

Watford coach, Slaven Bilic, has hailed Vatreni (The Blazers) of Croatia midfielder and captain Luka Modric as the best midfielder in the world while anticipating the excitement of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Modric is set to feature in his fourth FIFA World Cup after Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic named the 37-year-old Real Madrid star in his final 26-man squad list for Qatar 2022.

Bilic claims that Modric is of the best midfielders in the history of world football, and the best, in his reckoning.

“If you ask me Luka Modric is the best,” Watfordobserver.com quoted Bilic as saying.

“He was the best five years ago, two years ago and now he’s still the best. He’s not one of the best at the moment: he’s the best.

“He’s one of the best midfielders to ever play football. He comes into that category definitely. He’s there with the likes of Zidane: the top, top…