Neymar Is My Role Model –Richarlison

Tottenham Hotspurs forward, Richarlison has described PSG star, Neymar as his role model.

In an interview with EuroSports, the former Everton forward, stated that the Brazilian international has been of great value to the national team.

Recall that both Richarlison and Neymar will be hoping to help Brazil excel at the 2022 World Cup, where the team has been pitted alongside Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.

“Neymar is a likeable guy, he’s someone I admire a lot a real idol for me,” Richarlison said.

“On the pitch it’s wonderful to play with him because he’s always there to put us in a clear goal situation.

“I admire him a lot, whether you like it or not, Neymar is an ace, a standard player so we do everything to make him feel good.”

Personal life

Neymar has a son, Davi Lucca, born on 13 August 2011, with former girlfriend Carolina Dantas. He has a very close sibling…