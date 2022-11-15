Oparaku: ‘Osimhen Must Be Sanctioned

Former Nigeria international Mobi Oparaku says Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen must be sanctioned by the NFF for missing Thursday’s international friendly with Portugal.

Osimhen was included by head coach Jose Peseiro for the friendly with Qatar World Cup-bound Portugal.

But on Monday the NFF confirmed that Osimhen will no longer feature in the friendly and will be replaced by Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers.

Also out of the friendly is Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah who has been replaced by Chidozie Awaziem.

And reacting to Osimhen’s withdrawal Oparaku, a member of the 1996 Atlanta Olympic gold medal winning Dream Team, labelled it sabotage.

“This is sabotage. He wasn’t injured, I saw him at the weekend and he was not substituted due to injury,” the 1998 Super Eagles World Cup star told Brila FM.

“Because it’s a friendly and we are not going to the World Cup he has come out to say he is not playing. This is sabotage he should be…