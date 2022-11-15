Osimhen, Ndah Out; Dessers, Awaziem In

Nigeria will be without Victor Osimhen and Olisa Ndah for the upcoming international friendly against Portugal, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen will now miss his second consecutive game for the Super Eagles after failing to feature in their last outing against the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

The 23-year-old sustained an injury in Napoli’s 3-2 home win against Udinese last weekend.

The forward opened scoring for the Partenopei in the thrilling encounter.

Centre-back Ndah has also been ruled out of the prestige due to injury.



Read Also: 2022 World Athletics Awards: Nigeria’s Amusan Makes Final Shortlist

The Orlando Pirates of South Africa defender was hoping to make his first appearance for the Super Eagles since the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Head coach, Jose Peseiro has already called up Cyriel Dessers and Chidozie Awaziem as replacements for the duo.

“Update Portugal V Nigeria friendly: Chidozie Awaziem replaces injured Olisa Ndah

While Cyriel Dessers…