Parimatch Unveils Afrobeats Sensation, Asake Brand Ambassador

Parimatch, one of the biggest sports betting companies in the world, now in Nigeria, has announced award-winning Afrobeats singer and songwriter, Asake as brand ambassador.

The collaboration between Parimatch and Asake is befitting because both brands share similar traits- the value of charging towards success and being bold, unique, creative and dynamic. This alliance will increase the awareness and reach of Parimatch in Nigeria and provide additional avenues for punters to get the most out of their betting experience.

In a statement about the partnership, Ruby Chuku, Head of PMI Nigeria, mentioned that “the entire team is excited about having such a powerful personality onboard. Just like music, sports betting is a form of entertainment. At Parimatch, we have a goal to cement our footprint in Nigeria. We are confident that the partnership will propel us quicker towards that goal.”

