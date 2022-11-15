Portugal vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Camp Swells With 20 Players

The Super Eagles had almost a full house in Lisbon on Monday night ahead of their international friendly against Portugal with 20 players now in camp.

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, winger Moses Simon as well as goalkeepers Maduka Okoye and Adebayo Adeleye all joined camp on Monday night.

The trio of Francis Uzoho, Cyriel Dessers and Samuel Chukwueze are still being expected in camp.

16 players took part in the team’s first training session on Monday night.

Head coach, Jose Peseiro took charge of the session along his assistants.

The Super Eagles will take on Portugal at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon on Thursday.

The game will kick off at 7:45 pm Nigeria time.

20 Players In camp

Adeleye, Ekong, Ndidi, Iwobi, Onyemaechi, Akpoguma, Etebo, Duru, Dennis, Onuachu, Lookman, Bassey, Aribo, Ebuehi, Onyeka, Moffi, Awaziem, Bright, Simon, Okoye. Expected: Uzoho, Dessers, Chukwueze

By Adeboye Amosu

