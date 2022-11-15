Ronaldo Makes Portugal World Cup Vow Ahead Super Eagles Friendly

Cristiano Ronaldo has vowed to give his total focus on Portugal amid his latest controversy.

The former European champions will test their readiness for the mundial with a friendly against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Thursday in Lisbon.

The superstar forward linked up with the Portugal squad on Monday after granting a television interview in which he heavily criticised his club Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo was involved in the team’s first training session on Monday night.

The former Real Madrid star took to the social media to express his readiness to give his all in Portugal’s quest to win the World Cup for the first time.

“Total and absolute focus on national team work,” Ronaldo promised.

Fernandos Santos’s men will face Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H at Qatar 2022.

By Adeboye Amosu

