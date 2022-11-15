Super Eagles Camp Update: Uzoho, Dessers In; Chukwueze Missing

Goalkeeper Francis Uzoho and Cyriel Dessers arrived the Super Eagles camp on Tuesday morning ahead of the friendly against Portugal.

22 players are now in the team’s camp in Lisbon.

Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze is the only player yet to report to camp.

The team started their preparation for the game on Monday night in Lisbon.

The three-time African champions will have their second session tonight.

The game is billed for the Jose Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon on Thursday.Kick off is 7.45 Nigeria time.

22 Players In Camp:

Adeleye, Ekong, Ndidi, Iwobi, Onyemaechi, Akpoguma, Etebo, Duru, Dennis, Onuachu, Lookman, Bassey, Aribo, Ebuehi, Onyeka, Moffi, Awaziem, Bright, Simon, Okoye, Uzoho, Dessers. Expected: Chukwueze

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.