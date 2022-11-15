United Fans Want Ronaldo Out After Explosive Interview

Angry Manchester United have hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo and want him out for following his criticism of manager Erik ten Hag and the club, Daily Mail reports.

Ronaldo claimed that the club have betrayed him and admitted that he doesn’t have any respect for manager Ten Hag.

But the 37-year-old was accused by fans of betraying the club after his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan.

One fan tweeted: “The sooner Ronaldo leaves the better. What an absolute circus he creates Not needed and United are a better TEAM without him.”

Another said: “Ronaldo has ruined his legacy as a footballer and a person. His ego has ruined everything, it’s a shame his career has ended like this.”

And a third said: “Can’t wait till Cristiano leaves, someone take him pls. So unprofessional. United play sooooo much better without him.”

The former Real Madrid star said that Ten Hag and others want him out of Old Trafford, in…