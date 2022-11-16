15 Stars Whose Country Failed To Qualify

The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup is just four days away and expectations are high as fans get set to witness top class football from their Favourite stars.

However, ahead of the commencement of the World Cup, Completesports.com takes a look at 15 top stars who will not be in Qatar after their countries failed to qualify.

Leonardo Bonucci (Italy)

Leonardo Bonucci was instrumental in Italy’s European Championship triumph, forming a strong partnership with now retired Georgio Chiellini.

But Bonucci could not inspire Italy to qualify for this year’s World Cup following a shock loss to North Macedonia in the European play-off semi-final.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

After leading his country to the 2018 edition in Russia, Mohamed Salah could not replicate the feat in the playoff against Senegal.

A penalty shootout loss to AFCON champions Senegal denied Salah and Egypt a fourth World Cup appearance.

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)

The Super Eagles striker is currently having a memorable campaign…