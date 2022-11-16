Bayelsa Queens’ Ubong Edet Makes Team Of The Tournament

Bayelsa Queens defender Glory Ubong Edet has been named in the CAF Women’s Champions League Team of the Tournament.

Ubong Edet, a right-back was the only Bayelsa Queens player included in the Team of the Tournament.

The Prosperity Girls finished in third position in the competition after edging out Simba Queens of Tanzania 1-0 in the bronze medal match on Saturday night.

Read Also:2022 CAF WCL: ASFAR Thrash Mamelodi Sundowns 4-0 To Emerge Champions

The Nigerian champions also won the Fair Play award.

Hosts AS FAR won the competition after thrashing Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa 4-0 in the final.

The Moroccans dominated the squad with six players, while Sundowns had three players.

Simba Queens, who finished fourth had one players in the Team of the Tournament.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written…