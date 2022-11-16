Friendly: Full House As Chukwueze Finally Arrives Super Eagles’ Camp

Samuel Chukwueze has finally linked up with his Super Eagles teammates in camp ahead of the international friendly against Portugal.

Chukwueze arrived the team’s camp in Lisbon on Tuesday night.

Head coach Jose Peseiro now has the full compliment of the 23 invited players at his disposal.

The three-time African champions started preparation for the game on Monday.

The Super Eagles will have their last training session before the game on Wednesday (night).

The session will hold at the 50,000 capacity Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon.

23 Players In Camp:

Adeleye, Ekong, Ndidi, Iwobi, Onyemaechi, Akpoguma, Etebo, Duru, Dennis, Onuachu, Lookman, Bassey, Aribo, Ebuehi, Onyeka, Moffi, Awaziem, Bright, Simon, Okoye, Uzoho, Dessers, Chukwueze.

By Adeboye Amosu

