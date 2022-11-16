Friendly: Moffi To Lead Super Eagles’ Attack Against Portugal

Lorient forward Terem Moffi is expected to lead the Super Eagles attack against Portugal on Thursday.

Moffi started Nigeria’s 2-1 friendly defeat to Desert Foxes of Algeria last month in the absence of Victor Osimhen.

The 23-year-old enhanced his reputation by scoring his side’s solitary goal in the game.

Moffi will now be look upon again to deliver the goods against the former European champions following Osimhen’s absence due to injury.

The striker has scored three goals in his last two appearances for the Super Eagles.

Moffi has also been in fantastic form for Lorient this season.

He has so far scored 10 goals in 14 league appearances for Les Merlus.

Only France international Kylian Mbappe (12 goals) and Brazil superstar Neymar (11 goals) have scored more goals than him in the French top-flight.

Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers are the other forwards included the squad for the friendly.

By Adeboye Amosu

