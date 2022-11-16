Ghana Capable Of Beating Any Team –Addo

Ghana coach, Otto Addo has revealed that the Black Stars have the quality to overcome any team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Black Stars. who are the lowest-ranked team at the tournament have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.

“We have a lot of quality. I see that in training and in our matches too. It was an especially tough game against Nigeria but we competed with them even though we’d made a lot of changes,” coach Addo told FIFA.

“The players adapted very well and very quickly. I think we’ve got a bright future ahead of us with all the talented young players we have, especially because we have the right balance with the older and more experienced players.

“We’re in good shape defensively, we read the game well and have a good feel for when to press the opposition at the right time….