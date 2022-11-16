‘How Peseiro Convinced Me To Play For Super Eagles’ —Osayi-Samuel

Bright Osayi-Samuel has explained the role Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro played in convincing him to play for Nigeria.

Osayi-Samuel got his first call-up to the Eagles for Thursday’s international friendly game with Portugal.

The 24-year-old Fenerbahce winger explained Peseiro’s role in getting him to play for the Eagles.

“I’m delighted to be here, I’ve always said I would like to play for my country and I’m happy to get the opportunity to show what I’m all about,” he said on NFF TV.

“My invitation to the Super Eagles, I knew about it like a month or two months ago, the coach (Jose Peseiro) called my coach because they knew each other and said he wants to know if I’m interested to play for Nigeria. And by the time he asked me I already knew my answer, I’m Nigerian and I’m proud being a Nigerian when the opportunity came to play for the country I’m on it.

“My coach came to ask me if I wanted to play and I said of course I wanted to play and…