International Friendly: Nigeria’s Ambassador To Portugal Confident Of Super Eagles Victory

Nigeria’s ambassador to Portugal, Alex Kefas, has backed the Super Eagles to beat the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side in Thursday’s international friendly in Lisbon.

The Eagles and Portugal will clash for the first time at senior level, as the latter get set to take part in this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

And Kefas, who visited the Eagles after their training on Tuesday, said with the quality of players assembled by head coach Jose Peseiro, he is confident of a win against the former European champions.

I’m happy to see a very powerful squad,” Kefas said in a video clip on NFF TV. “I have seen the list earlier so I want through the list one after the other I was so impressed that this is a very powerful squad and I’m sure you are going to win this match.

“Let me also let you know that this is the first time that we are going to have our national team play Portugal. So since we established our diplomatic relationship with Portugal 48 years ago, so this is going to…