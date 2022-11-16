Manchester Clubs Most Affected In The EPL

The 2022 World Cup is just days away, with each of the 32 nations as prepared as they can be to compete for the coveted trophy.

Each nation has announced a squad featuring between 23 and 26 players, and it will be no surprise that many Premier League stars are featuring at the tournament – in fact, 135 Premier League players will feature at the 2022 World Cup.

However, with this year’s World Cup taking place in the middle of the Premier League season, it is arguably beneficial for Premier League teams to have as few of their players as possible playing at the World Cup, as any players competing in the hectic World Cup schedule are more likely to succumb to injury and fatigue.

With this in mind, Betting.com has analysed each Premier League club to reveal which team will benefit the most from having its players miss out on the 2022 World Cup.

To be considered a first-team squad…