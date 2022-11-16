Messi: I’m Coming To The End Of My Career

Argentina captain Lionel Messi admitted that he has few years left in the game.

The Paris Saint-Germain star current contract will expire next summer.

Ahead of leading Argentina at the World Cup, 35 year-old Messi spoke with former national teammate Ezequiel Lavezzi for Conmebol.

“I love soccer, I love playing it and I enjoy it, the only thing I’ve done all my life is play soccer and I’m sure that I will stay connected when I stop, although I don’t know what. I don’t think I’ll play much longer,” he said.

Asked about playing his final days with Rosario Central, Messi also said: “I don’t know, so many things happen… It was a dream I always had as a child, to be able to play in Argentine soccer.

“But today it depends on many things, I have my family, three children, I just had a very big change in my life that cost me and my whole family a lot. Today I got over it and we feel spectacular.”

