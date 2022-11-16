Messi, Maradona Are Of Different Level –Aguero

Former Barcelona forward, Sergio Aguero has insisted that he has no reason to compare Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona because they both play different style.

The former Manchester City striker said both men should be appreciated as separate people rather than being constantly pitted against each other.

“I never liked those comparisons. And it’s not about who is more of a symbol. Each one occupies a very important place in the hearts of Argentines.

“I like more to think about how lucky we Argentines are to have Diego and Leo, each in his time, the best players in history,” Aguero told Stake.

Aguero has a strong friendship with Messi, which made him name the PSG superstar his child’s godfather.

He was also married to Maradona’s daughter, Giannina, between 2008 and 2012.

