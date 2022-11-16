Ronaldo Can Handle His Own Situation –Lingard

Nottingham Forest forward, Jesse Lingard has insisted that Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo should be allowed to handle his own situation at Old Trafford.

Recall that the Portuguese international has come under attacks for his controversial interview with renowned journalist, Piers Morgan.

His blunt remarks have divided opinion among supporters and pundits alike.

Lingard has now revealed he dealt with his “own situation” behind closed doors at Old Trafford.

“It’s his situation, you know what I mean? I dealt with my own situation with the club (Man United),” he told talkSPORT.

“Also we kept it behind closed doors. Still ended on good terms, of course, I still support the club.

“That’s his situation. I don’t know what’s been said or what’s happened between him and the manager. That’s not my place to say, I can’t really comment on something I don’t know too much of. Like I say, it’s his situation and that’s how he’s dealing with…