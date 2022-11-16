Ronaldo Must Be Sent Packing Out Of Man United –Sheringham

Former Manchester United forward Teddy Sheringham has called on the Red Devils to send Cristiano Ronaldo packing out of Old Trafford after his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo, who is now preparing for the World Cup with his Portuguese teammates, feels he has been disrespected and is being pushed out of United, despite his agent declaring that he wished to leave this past summer.

He even stated he had no respect for coaches Ralf Rangnick and now Erik ten Hag.

Sheringham told Daily Mail: “He’s using words like ‘disrespected’ and him disrespecting the manager. When you come out with these things, there are going to be a lot of unhappy Man United supporters this morning reading all this.

“It’s definitely, definitely, time for him to go now.

“There’s no turning back. He should have gone at the start of the season, he didn’t, they tried to work with it.

“Obviously his body language hasn’t been great – I think he needs to go now.”

