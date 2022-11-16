Ronaldo Must Not Leave Old Trafford –Schmeichel Warns Man

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has told the club to do everything in a bid to stop Cristiano Ronaldo from leaving Old Trafford.

Recall that Ronaldo had in an interview accused them of mismanaging the club in so many ways and ‘betraying’ him and revealed he has ‘no respect’ for Erik ten Hag.

However, Schmeichel is hoping that all the parties in the recent crisis come together and reach a peace resolution.

“I believe in fairytales. I’m a big, big fan of Ronaldo – and I’m a big fan of Manchester United having the best players in the world,” Schmeichel told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

“I hope there will be an opportunity where his people and Manchester United can sit down and talk this through and find a solution, because I really want Cristiano to stay a Manchester United player.

‘”I feel really sorry for Manchester United, United fans and Ronaldo that this has come out like it has.”

