Ronaldo Ruled Out Of Portugal Vs Nigeria Friendly

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Thursday’s international friendly game between Portugal and Super Eagles of Nigeria due to stomach bug.

Ronaldo did not take part of Portugal’s training session on Wednesday, having trained the previous two days with the Qatar 2022 World Cup-bound squad.

And speaking after Wednesday’s training, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos said Ronaldo would not recover in time for the friendly against Nigeria.

“Ronaldo has a gastritis and did not train today in order to recover and rest,” Santos was quoted by ESPN.

“It’s a condition that doesn’t help much, as it affects the players a lot, they lose a lot of liquid, they weaken. He won’t be ready for tomorrow (Thursday’s game) for sure.”

Also Read: Friendly: Moffi To Lead Super Eagles’ Attack Against Portugal

Asked if the Portugal captain really had a stomach bug or if it was just an excuse following the uproar that Ronaldo’s explosive interview had generated around the world, Santos…