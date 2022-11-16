United Remove Ronaldo’s Poster At Old Trafford

Manchester United have removed a huge poster of their Portuguese star forward Cristiano Ronaldo from the front of Old Trafford.

Cranes have been at United’s ground on Wednesday to help with the removal of the Ronaldo poster from the Old Trafford forecourt, on the day the first part of his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan is due to air.

But according to Manchester Evening Standard, the poster was always due to be removed this week, with the stadium hosting the final of men’s and women’s Rugby League World Cup on Saturday.

The giant space above the megastore at the forecourt will now feature branding ahead of that showpiece final, with Australia and New Zealand meeting in the women’s final at 1.15pm and Australia facing Samoa in the men’s final at 4pm.

Pictures of the poster of Ronaldo being torn down have attracted attention after it emerged he had given an incendiary interview to Piers Morgan, which will air in full across Wednesday and Thursday night on…