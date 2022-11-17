2022 World Cup: Musiala Ready For The Big Occasion -Hargreaves

Former England midfielder, Owen Hargreaves has tipped Bayern Munich midfielder, Jamal Musiala to be the star of the German team at the 2022 World Cup.

Recall that Germany are pitted alongside Spain, Japan and Costa Rica in group E of the tournament.

In an interview with Warner Bros. Discovery, Hargreaves stated that Musiala has got the strong mentality to play a vital part for Germany in Qatar.

“For Jamal I think he’s got that,” Hargreaves said.

“He showed for Bayern and Germany that he’s ready for the occasion. Whether Hansi Flick plays him every game, that’s a different question. He’s got a lot of options in there with Thomas Muller.

“Does he play as a No 10? Does he play him wide? I think with those talents they tend to find a way into the team, they find their space.”

