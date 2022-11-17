Ghana Defeat Switzerland 2-0 In Friendly Game

The Black Stars of Ghana secured a moral-boosting 2-0 win against Switzerland in an international friendly game

The game which was played inside the Sheikh Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, UAE, saw Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo score to give the Black Stars the win.

Salisu opened the scoring in the 70th minute as he rose to nod into the net after a corner came off a Switzerland player.

And in the 74th minute Semenyo added the second, slamming the ball into the back of the net after the ball rebounded off the Swiss keeper off a counter.

It is now back-to-back wins for Ghana following their 1-0 win against Nicaragua in another friendly game in September.

Up next for the Black Stars is their opener against Portugal at the World Cup on November 24.

Portugal will take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a friendly which will take place later on Thursday in Lisbon.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not…