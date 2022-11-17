Injured Nkunku Out Of France Squad As

France coach, Didier Deschamps has extended invitation to Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani as replacement for injured Christopher Nkunku ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that the RB Leipzig striker Nkunku suffered a leg injury in training on Tuesday and was ruled out for the whole tournament.

Nkunku is the latest high-profile French player to be ruled out of the World Cup through injury, with midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante and defender Presnel Kimpembe also absent.

His replacement, Kolo Muani has scored eight goals in 23 appearances for Frankfurt this season.

The 23-year-old made his first two appearances for France as a substitute against Austria and Denmark in the Nations League in September.

Didier Deschamps’ side are due to fly out to Qatar later on Wednesday.

The begin their title defence on 22 November against Australia in Group D, which also…