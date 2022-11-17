Man United Players Play Like Kids –Ronaldo

Portugal star, Crisiano Ronaldo has taken a swipe at his Man United teammates.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently with his Portuguese national teammates, alongside the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot preparing for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Portugal will play Ghana a week today after their warm up game against Nigeria.

However, in an an explosive interview with ace British journalist, Piers Morgan, Ronaldo stated that his teammates behave like 12-year-olds.

“I don’t think that word [respect] is the best one, they live in a different era.

“I can see with my kid, who is 12-years-old, the mentality is not the same.”

Speaking further, the Portuguese said that the players these days have everything very easily and do not suffer and for this reason, they do not care about anything.

“I remember when I was 18, 19, 20, I was always looking to see the best players – Ruud van Nistelrooy, Rio Ferdinand, Roy…