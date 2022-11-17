Mount Suspends Contract Talks With Chelsea

Chelsea and Mason Mount have put any contract renewal talks on hold until after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The two parties have been in talks over a new contract for months and there are reports a breakthrough had been reached.

However, the Evening Standard has clarified that Mount is not imminently renewing.

While he does want to remain at Chelsea, and is likely to sign eventually, he wants to focus on the World Cup with England.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is desperate to tie down Mount and other young stars at the Stamford Bridge stadium club.

Boehly acknowledged in private that Mount does not earn a salary that matches his other teammates.

