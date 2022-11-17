Neymar Names Five Nations Capable Of Winning 2022 World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil winger Neymar Jr says that the FIFA World Cup is full of surprises and can be unpredictable. However, he believes that Argentina, Germany, Spain, France and his country have what it takes to emerge as the world champion in Qatar.

Neymar is set to take part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar which gets underway from November 20 until December 18, and his nation, Brazil, are one of the favourites to win.

In an interview with Telegraph Neymar details his ambition to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup and reveals the other teams he thinks have the potential to win it.

“Everyone obviously has high hopes for the World Cup and feels not anxious but excited. Everyone wants to be at the World Cup,” Neymar said.

“The World Cup is full of surprises. You get teams that unexpectedly get very far even in the competition even if many don’t believe in them.

“But…