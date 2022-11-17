Peseiro Clears Air On Osimhen’s Absence From Portugal Friendly

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro has provided more update on Victor Osimhen’s absence from his squad for the international friendly against Portugal.

Osimhen was initially named in the 23-man squad for the prestige friendly but was replaced with Cremonese forward, Cyriel Dessers due to injury.

Concerns were raised over his decision to pull out of the game as he featured for 90 minutes in Napoli’s 3-2 victory against Udinese last weekend.

Peseiro however stated that the forward is truly injured and not fit to face his native country.

“Doctors from Napoli spoke to our doctor that Osimhen is not fit even in the last club game he felt pains in the back,”Peseiro told NFF TV.

“They sent in a report to our doctor and they said he will need between 10-15 days to fully recover.

“Of course, I will like to play him but there is nothing I can do, I always like to play the best.”

By Adeboye Amosu

