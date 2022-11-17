Portugal Vs Nigeria – Preview and Predictions

Visit allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners, to see more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Portugal vs Nigeria: The Super Eagles did put up some excellent performances in the African federation World Cup qualifiers, and they came very close to succeeding. They actually easily won Group C, scoring the most goals there while also giving up the fewest.

They were unable to perform, nevertheless, in the two-legged playoffs against Ghana. They drew 0-0 in the away leg of the series, but they drew 1-1 in the home leg of the series. Additionally, their wait was made longer by four years due to the cruel away-goals rule.

The Portuguese, meanwhile, escaped danger. Only a second-place finish in Group A of the World Cup Qualifiers was possible for them. They had to place worse than Serbia since they dropped the final group-stage match at home.

However, they were fortunate in the playoffs. Favourites…