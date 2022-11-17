Super Eagles Confirm Osimhen’s Injury

Super Eagles media officer, Babafemi Raji , has confirmed that Victor Osimhen sustained an injury in Napoli’s 3-2 win against Udinese last weekend.

Osimhen pulled out of Nigeria’s upcoming international friendly against Portugal as a result of the setback.

The 23-year-old has been widely criticised by fans who opined that he deliberately pulled out of the game.

Raji stated that Napoli have sent an MRI scans of the injury.

“Osimhen is injured,” he disclosed.



Yes, he played his team’s last game, but Napoli medics have sent MRI (scans) to the team.

“He will now undergo active rest for 15 days.”

Raji further stated that Osimhen is committed to playing for the Super Eagles.

“Osimhen is proud to play for the country right from his days with the youth team days,” he said.

“He’s like any Nigerian who wants to play for his country.”

By Adeboye Amosu

