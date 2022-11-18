‘4-0 Defeat To Portugal Not The Best Of Result For

Former Nigerian winger, Tijani Babangida has expressed disappointment with the performance of the Super Eagles in their 4-0 loss to Portugal in an international friendly game.

Portugal took the lead through Manchester United midfield maestro Bruno Fernandes in the 9th minute.

Bruno would later convert from the penalty spot in the 37th minute to cap off a domineering first-half from the A-Selecao in Lisbon.

Two-quick fire goals Goancalo Ramos and Joao Mario in the 82nd and 84th minute completed the rout for Portugal over the former Africa champions who won’t be at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Reacting to the team’s performance, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist told Completesports.com that the players gave their host too much of room to operate.

“This is not the best of result I expected from the Super Eagles. They allowed Portugal to take total control of the game and were rightly punished.

“This sort of result…