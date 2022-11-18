‘4-0 Loss To Portugal Was Too Much‘

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has admitted that his team’s 4-0 defeat to his home country Portugal in Thursday’s friendly game was too much.

A first half brace from Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes and second half goals from Goncalo Ramos and Joao Mario, earned Portugal the deserved win.

The Eagles had the chance to reduce the deficit from the penalty spot, when debutant Bright Osayi-Samuel was brought down.

But Emmanuel Dennis saw his effort stopped by Rui Patricio.

The game was Portugal’s final warm up fixture before heading to Qatar for the World Cup.

And reacting to the heavy defeat on NFF TV, Peseiro stated that the Eagles first half performance was poor.

Also Read: Nigerian Ambassador Thumbs Up Super Eagles Despite Defeat To Portugal

“Losing 4-0 was too much, we didn’t start well in the first half we didn’t show good organisation and we didn’t pressure the opponent. It’s true the opponent has too much quality but like I said the first…