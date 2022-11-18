AVERAGE: Super Eagles’ Rating Vs Portugal In Lisbon

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of Super Eagles, player-by-player, in their 4-0 defeat against La Selecao of Portugal in a friendly game at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon on Thursday night.

FRANCIS UZOHO 4/10

Conceded four times in the game. He made a superb save to deny Jooa Felix in the second half. His ball distribution was awful.

BRIGHT OSAYI-SAMUEL 5/10

A tough debut for the Fenerbahce man. Won the penalty that was missed by Emmanuel Dennis in the second half.

WILLIAM TROOST-EKONG 5/10

The centre-back endured a torrid evening. He however made one vital block in the first half.

KEVIN AKPOGUMA 4/10

It was a tough evening for the Hoffenheim defender. Struggled to cope against the opposition attack especially in the first half.

CALVIN BASSEY 4/10

A below average performance from the left-back. He offered little in defence and attack.

WILFRED NDIDI 4/10

The Leicester City midfielder failed to stamp his authority on the game and was duly replaced at…