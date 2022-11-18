AVERAGE: Super Eagles’ Rating Vs Portugal In Lisbon

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of Super Eagles, player-by-player, in their 4-0 defeat against La Selecao of Portugal in a friendly game at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon on Thursday night.
FRANCIS UZOHO 4/10
Conceded four times in the game. He made a superb save to deny Jooa Felix in the second half. His ball distribution was awful.
BRIGHT OSAYI-SAMUEL 5/10
A tough debut for the Fenerbahce man. Won the penalty that was missed by Emmanuel Dennis in the second half.
WILLIAM TROOST-EKONG 5/10
The centre-back endured a torrid evening. He however made one vital block in the first half.
KEVIN AKPOGUMA 4/10
It was a tough evening for the Hoffenheim defender. Struggled to cope against the opposition attack especially in the first half.
CALVIN BASSEY 4/10
A below average performance from the left-back. He offered little in defence and attack.
WILFRED NDIDI 4/10
The Leicester City midfielder failed to stamp his authority on the game and was duly replaced at…
Source: Complete Sports